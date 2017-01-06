Colorado sophomore becomes first high school girl to dunk in game (Video)

Fran Belibi, a sophomore from Colorado, is believed to have made history on Friday night.

The Regis Jesuit High School student-athlete dunked during the first half of her team’s game against Grand Junction:

Regis Jesuit’s Twitter account for the girls’ basketball team promoted the highlight clip noting that Belibi is the first girl to ever dunk during a high school game.

What’s almost as crazy as a 15-year-old girl dunking during a game is that according to Regis Jesuit’s Twitter account, Belibi has only been playing basketball for two years!

Somewhat unbelievably, Regis Jesuit was only 3-3 entering Friday’s game. That’s surprising considering they have a player who can jam like that.

According to the team’s page on MaxPreps, Belibi leads her team with 18 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. How long before this guy gets her on the phone?