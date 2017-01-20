Ad Unit
Adam Jones to serve as penalty box attendant for minor league hockey team

January 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is embarking on a new career, if only for a day.

Jones, a San Diego native and season ticket holder for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, signed a contract for Friday that will allow him to be an off-ice official in the team’s next game.

“I’m living out my dream joining the San Diego Gulls to be an off-ice official and serve as a penalty box attendant,” Jones said in a team statement.

Jones will be responsible for recording penalties, opening and closing the penalty box doors, and providing extra game pucks to referees.

Who knew that Jones was such a big hockey fan? It looks like he enjoys it as much as he enjoy smashing desserts onto his teammates’ faces. Here’s hoping the players give Jones a lot to do on Friday night so he can get the most out of his day of employment.


