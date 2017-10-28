Alex Ovechkin buys clothes for homeless man in Edmonton

Alex Ovechkin is receiving some attention for a good deed done on Friday.

Ovechkin and some of his Washington Capitals teammates were out shopping during an off day Friday in Edmonton. While they were out, Ovi noticed a man on the street who didn’t have a shirt, according to The Washington Post. Ovechkin decided to buy a hat, sweater and winter coat, and gave it to the man.

#Caps captain @Ovi8 answers questions from reporters after being spotted buying clothes for a homeless man in Edmonton. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JxD6A9l3sb — WashingtonCapitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2017

The Twitter account for a cafe in Edmonton tweeted about what they had seen.

We saw The Alex Ovechkin take off his winter jacket and hat and give it to a homeless man he passed on the street. Wow! #gooddeeds — The Sequel Cafe (@TheSequelCafe) October 27, 2017

Ovi also texted his wife to tell her what happened, and she posted a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram live story.

Ovechkin talked a little on Saturday morning about what happened and said the man did not recognize him and was surprised and shocked.

“It’s something I think where if you see a guy almost naked out there with that kind of temperature, I think every human can do something, you know? Warm coat or a shirt or whatever,” Ovechkin said of his gesture.