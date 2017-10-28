pixel 1
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Alex Ovechkin buys clothes for homeless man in Edmonton

October 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin is receiving some attention for a good deed done on Friday.

Ovechkin and some of his Washington Capitals teammates were out shopping during an off day Friday in Edmonton. While they were out, Ovi noticed a man on the street who didn’t have a shirt, according to The Washington Post. Ovechkin decided to buy a hat, sweater and winter coat, and gave it to the man.

The Twitter account for a cafe in Edmonton tweeted about what they had seen.

Ovi also texted his wife to tell her what happened, and she posted a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram live story.

Ovechkin talked a little on Saturday morning about what happened and said the man did not recognize him and was surprised and shocked.

“It’s something I think where if you see a guy almost naked out there with that kind of temperature, I think every human can do something, you know? Warm coat or a shirt or whatever,” Ovechkin said of his gesture.

Comments

