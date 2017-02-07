Bruins fire head coach Claude Julien

The Boston Bruins look like a team that could end up missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season, and the uninspiring play has cost head coach Claude Julien his job.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that Julien has been fired and assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will take over in the interim. Julien has been on the hot seat all season, and the final nail in his coffin came after a back-and-forth game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday that Boston lost 6-5.

Julien was hired by the Bruins in 2007 and led the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2011. He brought the team back to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2013, but Boston lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

The Bruins are 26-23-6 on the season and would be just outside the playoff picture if the postseason started today.