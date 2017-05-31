Carrie Underwood sends funny tweet during Stanley Cup Finals

Carrie Underwood is a passionate hockey wife, and she knows that has the potential to get her in trouble.

Underwood often tweets during Nashville Predators games as she watches her husband, Mike Fisher, play. But her intensity has been kicked up a few levels now that Fisher’s Predators are in the Stanley Cup Finals.

During Game 2 of the series on Wednesday, Underwood complained about a few calls.

How was that not a penalty?! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

This game is being called so insanely awful, I can't even… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

That’s when the self-aware Underwood realized it might be time to tone it down for her own good, and she sent a funny tweet:

Just told my manager that she might have to lock me out of my own twitter! #PredsPride #IJustLoveMyHusband — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

The Predators ended up losing the game 4-1 and have gone down 2-0 in the series. Underwood didn’t have anything to do with the defeat, but she did stop herself before getting into more trouble like another famous sports wife did on Twitter.