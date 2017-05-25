Chris Kunitz sends Penguins to Cup Finals with double-OT goal

It took double-overtime of Game 7 before a winner was finally decided in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night, but Chris Kunitz ensured his Pittsburgh Penguins would be advancing with his second goal of the game.

Kunitz scored on a slapshot in the second overtime to give the Pens a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, sending his team to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Chris Kunitz wins it in OT for the Penguins, they head to the Final pic.twitter.com/J1yUAN3NXT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017

Kunitz had two goals and an assist in the game. Senators goalie Craig Anderson appeared to be screened by his teammates on the goal.

The Penguins are looking to win their second straight Stanley Cup and third since 2009, but they have to beat the Nashville Predators first.

“We got to make sure we’re prepared for another different type of team,” Kunitz said of Nashville after the game, during an interview with NBC Sports Network. “They have a speed team that’s going to come at you with some active D. We’re going to have to come out and figure out our gameplan — play with speed, play with pace, and try to dictate the Penguins’ game.”