Devils’ demands for Ilya Kovalchuk reportedly too high

Ilya Kovalchuk was mulling a return to the NHL, but he decided to remain in the KHL for another year. According to one report, the New Jersey Devils’ demands were too high, and that led to Kovalchuk wanting to remain in Russia.

Sport-Express’ Igor Eronko shared the information on Kovalchuk Tuesday:

Told Devils' high demands is one of the reason Kovalchuk will probably stay in the #KHL, although it's not 100% yet — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 4, 2017

Devils want quite a compensation for Kovalchuk, teams aren't ready to pay such a price. So it's better to stay for 1 year to have UFA rights — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) July 4, 2017

Kovalchuk, a former No. 1 overall pick, was signed to a 15-year, $100 million deal with the Devils, who retain his rights. Kovalchuk played in the KHL in Russia during the lockout and decided to retire from the NHL in 2013. He subsequently signed to play in the KHL. After four seasons with SKA St. Petersburg, Kovalchuk was apparently interested in an NHL return, but it sounds like he will wait another year.

Photo credit: Александр Головко