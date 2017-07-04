Ad Unit
Devils’ demands for Ilya Kovalchuk reportedly too high

by Larry Brown

Ilya Kovalchuk was mulling a return to the NHL, but he decided to remain in the KHL for another year. According to one report, the New Jersey Devils’ demands were too high, and that led to Kovalchuk wanting to remain in Russia.

Sport-Express’ Igor Eronko shared the information on Kovalchuk Tuesday:

Kovalchuk, a former No. 1 overall pick, was signed to a 15-year, $100 million deal with the Devils, who retain his rights. Kovalchuk played in the KHL in Russia during the lockout and decided to retire from the NHL in 2013. He subsequently signed to play in the KHL. After four seasons with SKA St. Petersburg, Kovalchuk was apparently interested in an NHL return, but it sounds like he will wait another year.

