Eddie Olczyk diagnosed with colon cancer

Eddie Olczyk announced on Tuesday that he is dealing with colon cancer.

Olczyk, who played for six NHL teams during his 16-year career, underwent surgery last week to remove a tumor after being diagnosed with cancer. The Chicago Blackhawks’ team physician said in a statement that Olczyk will undergo further treatment over the coming weeks, including chemotherapy.

“I have been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and am currently undergoing treatment for the disease,” Olczyk said in a statement. “I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment. Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments.”

Olczyk coached the Pittsburgh Penguins briefly after his playing career ended in the 1999-2000 season. He is currently an analyst for NBC.