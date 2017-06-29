Jaromir Jagr sends funny tweets about his free agency struggle

Jaromir Jagr shared a funny tweet Thursday about the realities of his free agency situation.

Jagr, who is now 45, had 46 points last season with the Florida Panthers. Despite his age, he still wants to continue playing, but the question is whether teams want him.

Take a look at these funny tweets:

Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up. — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

FA 1994- all GMs called , FA 2017- 0 calls pic.twitter.com/7uLJm95CAB — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017

Zero calls for Jagr! He has to make the calls himself! Hey, at the very least, he’s showing his dedication.

Since returning to the NHL in 2011, Jagr has played for the Flyers, Bruins, Stars, Devils and Panthers. Maybe he’ll end up with yet another team, if all works out for him.