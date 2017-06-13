Mario Lemieux jumps into Sidney Crosby’s pool during party (Video)

It’s celebration time for the Pittsburgh Penguins now that they’ve won the Stanley Cup. And they have wasted no time making progress on that front.

Team owner Mario Lemieux was captured on video jumping into a pool fully-clothed. The video was said to have taken place at Sidney Crosby’s home on Monday night, according to the Twitter user who shared the video:

Mario Lemieux jumping into Sidney Crosby's pool fully clothed. Let the summer of Stanley Cup celebrations begin. pic.twitter.com/0sZondids8 — Michael (@M_Shel6) June 13, 2017

The Penguins won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night, beating the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 to give them their second straight Cup and fifth in franchise history. Last year’s pool party was at Lemieux’s house, and the Stanley Cup made an appearance:

Lord Stanley!!! A post shared by E.Malkin71Geno (@e.malkin71geno) on Jun 14, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

Ain’t no party like a Stanley Cup party.