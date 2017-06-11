Ad Unit
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Heckling fan berates Mike Milbury (Video)

June 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Milbury

Some people in Nashville are NOT fans of Mike Milbury.

Milbury was providing some postgame analysis on NBC Sports following the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday when he heard it from a loud heckler. The heckler berated Milbury, and some of his harsh words could be heard on live TV.

You can hear it in the video below, but beware that some curse words come through.

Why might Predators fans have some anger towards Milbury? Besides his overall controversial analysis, Milbury said PK Subban “had it coming” when Sidney Crosby bounced the defenseman’s head off the ice like a basketball.

Clearly Milbury had it coming when the Nashville fan cursed him out.


