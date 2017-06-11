Heckling fan berates Mike Milbury (Video)

Some people in Nashville are NOT fans of Mike Milbury.

Milbury was providing some postgame analysis on NBC Sports following the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday when he heard it from a loud heckler. The heckler berated Milbury, and some of his harsh words could be heard on live TV.

You can hear it in the video below, but beware that some curse words come through.

Mike Milbury fan club is having a night!!! pic.twitter.com/6EjQQha8X2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 12, 2017

Why might Predators fans have some anger towards Milbury? Besides his overall controversial analysis, Milbury said PK Subban “had it coming” when Sidney Crosby bounced the defenseman’s head off the ice like a basketball.

Mike Milbury loved Sidney Crosby bashing PK Subban's head into the ice. "Subban had it coming." pic.twitter.com/ZgsmHqUXVM — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) June 9, 2017

Clearly Milbury had it coming when the Nashville fan cursed him out.