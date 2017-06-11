Patric Hornqvist breaks scoreless tie with Game 6 goal (Video)

Patric Hornqvist sneaked one past Pekka Rinne with 1:35 left in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night to break a scoreless tie and essentially give the Pittsburgh Penguins the Stanley Cup.

Hornqvist was behind the net and slapped a rebound towards the goal that bounced off Rinne and went into the net for the first goal of the game:

Down 1-0 and with little time left in the game, Nashville pulled its goalie and went empty net for the man advantage. The move did not pay off as Carl Hagelin scored an empty-netter to make it 2-0 and give the Penguins the Cup for the second year in a row.