PETA issues statement in response to Predators catfish incident

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night apparently ruffled some major feathers within the animal rights community.

The 5-3 Penguins victory was marred by an incident in the second period where play was delayed after a Predators fan threw a dead catfish on the ice.

The fan in question was promptly identified and ejected from the game.

TMZ Sports reports that the fan was 36-year-old Jacob Waddell and that he has been charged with “disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings/processions,” punishable by up to six years in prison if convicted on all counts.

In the wake of the incident, PETA put out the following statement:

Tossing dead catfish onto the ice is actually something of a Predators fan tradition (read more here), but Monday night’s incident clearly wasn’t seen as just harmless fun.