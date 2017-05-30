PETA issues statement in response to Predators catfish incident
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night apparently ruffled some major feathers within the animal rights community.
The 5-3 Penguins victory was marred by an incident in the second period where play was delayed after a Predators fan threw a dead catfish on the ice.
The fan in question was promptly identified and ejected from the game.
TMZ Sports reports that the fan was 36-year-old Jacob Waddell and that he has been charged with “disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings/processions,” punishable by up to six years in prison if convicted on all counts.
In the wake of the incident, PETA put out the following statement:
Tossing dead catfish onto the ice is actually something of a Predators fan tradition (read more here), but Monday night’s incident clearly wasn’t seen as just harmless fun.