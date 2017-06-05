Ad Unit
Monday, June 5, 2017

PK Subban limping after Game 4 following puck to ankle

June 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

PK Subban

PK Subban was limping after the Nashville Predators’ Game 4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday after taking shot to the leg.

Subban blocked a shot in the third period by sliding and using his leg. The puck hit him around the ankle, leading him to leave the game:

After the game, The Tennesseean’s Joe Rexrode says Subban had a limp:

Game 5 of the series will not be until Thursday, so Subban and every other injured player will have two full days off between games. The series is now tied 2-2.


