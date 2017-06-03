PK Subban: Sidney Crosby told me my breath smelled bad

PK Subban has a reputation for being a hilarious troll at times, and his postgame interview on Saturday certainly confirmed that.

The Nashville Predators defenseman smothered Sidney Crosby throughout Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, preventing the Penguins captain from getting a shot on goal during a 5-1 blowout win for Nashville.

At the end of Game 3, Subban and Crosby had some words. Subban then revealed in a postgame interview what was shared.

PK Subban's "I use Listerine" quote with the video of he and Sidney Crosby at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/z7I6Hz6OuM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 4, 2017

“He told me my breath smelled, but I don’t know. I used some Listerine before the game, so I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Subban said.

According to Puck Daddy, Subban repeated the same line after the game.

“I’ve done two interviews already, and I’ve said the same thing in the other two,” said Subban. “Usually when guys chirp after the game or during the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal. He went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad, and I really don’t understand why, because I use Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Not only did the Predators hold Crosby without a shot on goal, but they did the same to Evgeni Malkin. They’re back in the series now as they’re down 2-1.