Monday, June 5, 2017

PK Subban continues trolling Sidney Crosby, brings mouthwash to game (Video)

June 5, 2017
by Grey Papke

PK Subban

P.K. Subban is taking his trolling of Sidney Crosby to new levels.

After Crosby denied telling Subban that he had bad breath, the Nashville Predators defenseman doubled down, showing up to Monday’s Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 with an entire bag full of bottles of mouthwash.

Subban revealed after the Predators’ Game 3 win that Crosby had trash-talked him about his breath. Crosby, in turn, claimed Subban “made that up” to get attention. We will probably never know the truth, but we do know that Subban is taking the whole thing and making it pretty funny.

