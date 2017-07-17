Predators fan discovers one month late he won tickets to Stanley Cup Finals

The Nashville Predators eventually fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2, in this year’s Stanley Cup Finals. Though it only took six games, it was a great series, and the underdog Predators put up a tremendous fight.

The Nashville fans were rabid, excited over the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup Finals appearance. One fan, however, missed out on the fun.

Andrew Fudge checked his Twitter Monday to discover a DM from the team’s official account saying he had won two tickets to a Sunday-night game (Game 6) from the team. He said he doesn’t check Twitter often and happened to miss the message.

@NHL can I go die now… just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017

We can all feel this fan’s pain. He could’ve watched his favorite team compete to send the series to seven games.

The good news for Mr. Fudge, though: this was the game that ended the series. He would’ve seen his team fall, 2-0, in a heartfelt effort that ended Nashville’s season. So maybe it’s both a blessing and a curse that he didn’t log in and get the message.