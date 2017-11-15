Report: Rockets owner meets with NHL to discuss bringing team to Houston

Could the NHL end up coming to Houston? That is the hope of the Rockets’ new owner.

Tilman Fertitta, who purchased the Rockets in September, recently met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of bringing a team to Houston, according to The Athletic.

Bettman told The Athletic that the league is not looking to expand, but they would “consider” Houston if the city were interested in having a team.

Fertitta has repeatedly expressed interest in having an NHL team in the city.

While nothing has happened, new #Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta says the NHL is on his radar: "I would love to bring an NHL team here. It's just got to make sense. It'd be hard to fathom that we can't support an NHL team here. Zero has happened, but we will start looking at it" pic.twitter.com/kjkqeprCKY — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 10, 2017

He has also said he would love to have Toyota Center filled for more dates during the year, which an NHL team would help accomplish.

There are a few teams — namely Arizona, Ottawa and Calgary — that are having arena issues. Perhaps one of those could be a candidate to move.