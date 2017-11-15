pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Report: Rockets owner meets with NHL to discuss bringing team to Houston

November 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Toyota Center

Could the NHL end up coming to Houston? That is the hope of the Rockets’ new owner.

Tilman Fertitta, who purchased the Rockets in September, recently met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of bringing a team to Houston, according to The Athletic.

Bettman told The Athletic that the league is not looking to expand, but they would “consider” Houston if the city were interested in having a team.

Fertitta has repeatedly expressed interest in having an NHL team in the city.

He has also said he would love to have Toyota Center filled for more dates during the year, which an NHL team would help accomplish.

There are a few teams — namely Arizona, Ottawa and Calgary — that are having arena issues. Perhaps one of those could be a candidate to move.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus