Sidney Crosby deflects legacy talk after latest Stanley Cup win

Sidney Crosby remained humble after capturing the third Stanley Cup of his career.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is only 29 yet he has proven himself as a winner in every setting of his career. The Penguins beat the Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, giving Crosby his third Cup. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the second year in a row.

Asked about his legacy after Game 6, Crosby didn’t exactly toot his own horn.

“I don’t think of that a whole lot,” Crosby told NBC. “I think just to be able to share this with this group of guys — a good chunk we’re returning — it’s pretty special. Even for the new guys, just to be able to share that with this group, that was our goal at the start of the year. We knew it hadn’t been done in a long time. To be able to accomplish it is a great feeling.”

The Penguins became the first team to win back-to-back cups since the Detroit Red Wings in ’97-’98. In addition to his three Stanley Cups, Crosby has won two gold medals at the Olympics and captained Canada to gold at the World Cup of Hockey. He is moving up the charts when it comes to ranking the greatest hockey players of all time.