Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sidney Crosby throws strike on first pitch at Pirates game

June 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sidney Crosby first pitch

Sidney Crosby threw out the first pitch before Tuesday’s Pirates-Rockies game, and he proved that he has some talent in baseball too.

The Penguins captain decided to make his ceremonial first pitch from the rubber and threw a strike:

Crosby apparently proved his Penguins teammates wrong with his pitch:

They must have missed the time a handful of years back when Crosby took batting practice at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and crushed a home run:

The man clearly has some natural ability as a multi-sport athlete.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus