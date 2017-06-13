Sidney Crosby throws strike on first pitch at Pirates game

Sidney Crosby threw out the first pitch before Tuesday’s Pirates-Rockies game, and he proved that he has some talent in baseball too.

The Penguins captain decided to make his ceremonial first pitch from the rubber and threw a strike:

.@Penguins star Sidney Crosby showing a good feel for that strike zone. https://t.co/hMJGRBXxVd pic.twitter.com/V215Q82SEC — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) June 13, 2017

Crosby apparently proved his Penguins teammates wrong with his pitch:

Sources in the clubhouse tell me Crosby is throwing from the rubber, and a lot (all) of his teammates don't think he can throw a strike — Nick Bonino (@NickBonino) June 13, 2017

They must have missed the time a handful of years back when Crosby took batting practice at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and crushed a home run:

The man clearly has some natural ability as a multi-sport athlete.