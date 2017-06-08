Sidney Crosby involved in water bottle incident during Game 5

Sidney Crosby was involved in a water bottle incident during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday.

Crosby’s Penguins were up big on the Nashville Predators in Game 5, leading 4-0 when the incident occurred. Seemingly upset about no penalty being called on Mattias Ekholm for a slash, Crosby and the rest of the Penguins’ bench got up to protest. Crosby waved his arms and let go of the water bottle:

Makes 0 sense.

Someone from the Pittsburgh bench tossed a water bottle on the ice during that 5th goal rush, that is a penalty.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/TYHDfiP9JA — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) June 9, 2017

Haaaaaa it was Sidney Crosby who threw the water bottle on the ice pic.twitter.com/K6n9x6lVn4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

It’s unclear whether Crosby intended to throw the bottle or whether it slipped. He could be seen on NBC’s replay telling the official that the bottle slipped.

Either way, a penalty usually is called for after such a thing. The league may choose to review the play and see whether any discipline is due.