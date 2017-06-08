Ad Unit
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Sidney Crosby involved in water bottle incident during Game 5

June 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sidney Crosby was involved in a water bottle incident during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday.

Crosby’s Penguins were up big on the Nashville Predators in Game 5, leading 4-0 when the incident occurred. Seemingly upset about no penalty being called on Mattias Ekholm for a slash, Crosby and the rest of the Penguins’ bench got up to protest. Crosby waved his arms and let go of the water bottle:

It’s unclear whether Crosby intended to throw the bottle or whether it slipped. He could be seen on NBC’s replay telling the official that the bottle slipped.

Either way, a penalty usually is called for after such a thing. The league may choose to review the play and see whether any discipline is due.


