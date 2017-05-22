Viktor Arvidsson had bloody ‘R’ on forehead after hit

After being on the receiving end of a hit during Monday’s game, Viktor Arvidsson had a cut on his forehead that bled in the shape of a letter.

During the first period of Game 6 of this year’s Western Conference Final, Arvidsson was on the unfortunate end of a big hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie. Take a look.

As a result, the Predators forward was left with a bloody “R” on his forehead.

Arvidsson went to the locker room for treatment before returning to the Nashville bench a short time later. Ritchie received five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.