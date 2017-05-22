Nevada parole board will decide O.J. Simpson’s fate in July

The Nevada parole board will hear the pleas for freedom from 673 convicted felons in July, and O.J. Simpson will be among them.

Simpson, who was incarcerated after being convicted of organizing a 2007 armed robbery at the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, could walk out of the Lovelock Correctional Center as early as October of this year if his parole is granted, reports NBC Los Angeles. However, despite a record indicating that he has no prior felonies, Simpson’s parole has already been denied twice (2013 and 2014).

If Simpson’s parole is denied for a third time, the parole board could have him back at any point over the next three years. And if parole is never granted, Simpson will remain incarcerated until October 30, 2020.

To date, the 69-year-old Simpson has spent a little over nine years in prison on a 14-year term. Prior to that, he was acquitted of murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. However, he was found liable in a civil suit and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families.

In the event Simpson is let out of prison, the former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers running back will return home to a $2.7 million pension — money that can not be collected for outstanding claims or suits.