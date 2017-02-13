Ad Unit
Peter King went HAM on Bleacher Report over unattributed quote

February 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Peter King SI

Peter King went HAM on Bleacher Report on Twitter Monday over an unattributed quote the latter used on social media.

King traveled to Montana to interview Tom Brady nearly a week after the New England Patriots quarterback won the Super Bowl. The story was shared in a post on The Monday Morning QB on Monday, and no surprise, there was tons of great info shared by Brady.

One of the best quotes was this one, which King shared on Twitter.

Bleacher Report ended up using that quote on a social media card they shared, which ticked off King because it failed to attribute him/The Monday Morning Quarterback for obtaining the exclusive quote from Brady.

That understandably didn’t sit well with King, who called out B/R via Twitter:

Bleacher Report then deleted the tweet.

Bleacher Report finally apologized, which satisfied King.

Considering King traveled halfway across the country to get that quote, it’s understandable why he would be upset about anyone lifting it without attribution.


