Peter King went HAM on Bleacher Report over unattributed quote

Peter King went HAM on Bleacher Report on Twitter Monday over an unattributed quote the latter used on social media.

King traveled to Montana to interview Tom Brady nearly a week after the New England Patriots quarterback won the Super Bowl. The story was shared in a post on The Monday Morning QB on Monday, and no surprise, there was tons of great info shared by Brady.

One of the best quotes was this one, which King shared on Twitter.

Tom Brady, in MMQB:

“I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half, plus overtime as one of [my] best games ever.'' — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 13, 2017

Bleacher Report ended up using that quote on a social media card they shared, which ticked off King because it failed to attribute him/The Monday Morning Quarterback for obtaining the exclusive quote from Brady.

That understandably didn’t sit well with King, who called out B/R via Twitter:

In case you missed what everyone in the business was reading today, @BleacherReport: https://t.co/zPgyYuWB4g — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 14, 2017

Have some respect for the business, @BleacherReport. Just a little. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 14, 2017

Bleacher Report then deleted the tweet.

So brave. Now they can pretend they didn’t do it instead of apologizing. https://t.co/LMSY2Mnwki — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 14, 2017

Everyone can use it—attributed to The MMQB.

Without that, you’re stealing. You’re plagiarizing. You’re lower than low. https://t.co/iu5rGs8Hwu — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 14, 2017

Then instead of removing it and saying nothing until being called out, admit the mistake and apologize. https://t.co/4rLCwxUM5x — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) February 14, 2017

Bleacher Report finally apologized, which satisfied King.

This evening, we posted a quote card that failed to attribute the quote's source MMQB's @SI_PeterKing. This was an oversight on our part. — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2017

Considering King traveled halfway across the country to get that quote, it’s understandable why he would be upset about anyone lifting it without attribution.