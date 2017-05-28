Ad Unit
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Sportswriter Terry Frei faces backlash for racist Indy 500 tweet

May 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sportswriter Terry Frei faced tremendous backlash on Twitter after sending a tweet Sunday about the Indy 500.

Frei, who writes for The Denver Post, said he was “very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend.”

Terry Frei tweet

That was in reference to driver Takuma Sato winning the Indy 500 after beating out Helio Castroneves. Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500.

Frei writing a racist tweet like that did not sit well with many. The writer, who has authored multiple sports books, left the tweet up long enough to get over a thousand replies before finally deleting it.

Here’s a look at some of the backlash he faced, including from people who called for his firing:


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus