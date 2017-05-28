Sportswriter Terry Frei faces backlash for racist Indy 500 tweet

Sportswriter Terry Frei faced tremendous backlash on Twitter after sending a tweet Sunday about the Indy 500.

Frei, who writes for The Denver Post, said he was “very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend.”

That was in reference to driver Takuma Sato winning the Indy 500 after beating out Helio Castroneves. Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500.

Frei writing a racist tweet like that did not sit well with many. The writer, who has authored multiple sports books, left the tweet up long enough to get over a thousand replies before finally deleting it.

Here’s a look at some of the backlash he faced, including from people who called for his firing:

So @TFrei deleted this tweet. But I look forward to his future racing coverage pic.twitter.com/ZSjtBszTHs — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) May 28, 2017

@TFrei SPECIFICALLY personal, i am very uncomfortable w your racism, xenophobia & lack of understanding of what the Indianapolis 500 is all about — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) May 28, 2017

@TFrei Definition of "sensitive" = being made very uncomfortable by a Japanese driver winning the Indy 500 because of a 70-year-old war. — Ryan Gray (@ryangraytwit) May 28, 2017