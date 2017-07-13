Watch Skip Bayless debate himself in hilariously edited YouTube video

In every sense of the phrase, Skip Bayless is a shock jock. He doesn’t necessarily even attempt to hide it — he says whatever he can to stir people into a frenzy, boost his ratings and earn himself a hefty paycheck (FS1 reportedly paid Bayless $5.5 million over four years).

Of course, being a true shock jock comes with some pitfalls. Mainly, foolish comments linger for months and there’s always the possibility that contradicting statements are highlighted.

For Bayless, the latter recently happened in spades as a clever (and talented) video editor compiled a YouTube video of Bayless debating himself over the talent of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bayless is flawless in his stance on Rodgers. Just ask Bayless. They’ll both tell you how spot on they were and they’d be right. . . in their own mind.

The real winner here is the genius who pieced this gem together. For our own entertainment, here’s to hoping he has a few more up his sleeve.