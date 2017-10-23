Adam Schefter has Twitter hacked by coworkers after leaving computer open

Adam Schefter is arguably the most well-known reporter in American professional sports, so he knows better than to leave his social media accounts unattended. But what Schefter learned on Monday is that he should never trust anyone — not even his coworkers.

It was immediately obvious that Schefter’s Twitter account had been hacked when his nearly 7 million followers saw a quote from “Anchorman” appear on it.

I love Scotch, scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017

As he often does, Schefter got to the bottom of the story within minutes. It would appear that Trey Wingo is the man responsible for the hack.

An investigation into the below tweet – not from me – has determined it came from @wingoz, who texted, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” https://t.co/kEwj0iUB5E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017

A man leaves his computer unattended and unlocked and this is what happens… pic.twitter.com/7NOeTpg1JG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017

Shame on Schefter for forgetting what happened a few years back, when another one of his co-workers got ahold of his Twitter account. Fortunately, Wingo let him off easy with a recognizable “Anchorman” quote. Schefty might not be so lucky next time.