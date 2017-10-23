pixel 1
header
Monday, October 23, 2017

Adam Schefter has Twitter hacked by coworkers after leaving computer open

October 23, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Adam Schefter ESPN

Adam Schefter is arguably the most well-known reporter in American professional sports, so he knows better than to leave his social media accounts unattended. But what Schefter learned on Monday is that he should never trust anyone — not even his coworkers.

It was immediately obvious that Schefter’s Twitter account had been hacked when his nearly 7 million followers saw a quote from “Anchorman” appear on it.

As he often does, Schefter got to the bottom of the story within minutes. It would appear that Trey Wingo is the man responsible for the hack.

Shame on Schefter for forgetting what happened a few years back, when another one of his co-workers got ahold of his Twitter account. Fortunately, Wingo let him off easy with a recognizable “Anchorman” quote. Schefty might not be so lucky next time.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus