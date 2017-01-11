Bill Simmons got an ‘ESPN Sucks’ message from Starbucks

Someone working at a Starbucks in Los Angeles sure has a sense of humor and knows their sports media personalities.

Bill Simmons shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday that shows a humorous note a barista at Starbucks left on his cup:

An unexpected present from the barista at the Starbucks in Culver City. A photo posted by Bill Simmons (@sptguy33) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Although Simmons became one of ESPN’s most well known personalities and writers, he long had feuds with the network, which led to his ultimate departure from the sports giant. As he parted ways with the network amid some controversial comments about Roger Goodell, ESPN decided to shut down Grantland, which was a popular site he created and managed.

Simmons is now with HBO, where he’s making some huge dough, so maybe he can thank ESPN for that.