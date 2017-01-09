Ad Unit
Monday, January 9, 2017

Bill Walton dressed as Uncle Sam on ESPNU

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bill Walton Uncle Sam

Bill Walton is one of the personalities ESPNU has on its telecast as part of its “megacast” for the National Championship Game, and the broadcasting legend was in peak form.

Walton was dressed as Uncle Sam for the event, which wasn’t too helpful since he was blocking all the TVs.

He also told Michelle Beadle to stop by his room.

Never change, Bill.


