Bill Walton dressed as Uncle Sam on ESPNU

Bill Walton is one of the personalities ESPNU has on its telecast as part of its “megacast” for the National Championship Game, and the broadcasting legend was in peak form.

Walton was dressed as Uncle Sam for the event, which wasn’t too helpful since he was blocking all the TVs.

He also told Michelle Beadle to stop by his room.

Bill Walton tells Michelle Beadle to stop by his room later pic.twitter.com/PyXr5zQ2Fy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 10, 2017

Never change, Bill.