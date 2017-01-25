Brent Musburger retiring from sports broadcasting

As of Feb. 1, Brent Musburger will no longer be calling sporting events for ESPN or any other network.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Musburger is set to retire from sports broadcasting at age 77. His final game on ESPN will be a college basketball matchup between Kentucky and Georgia on Jan. 31.

Musburger has been one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting for decades. In addition to calling some of the biggest moments in sports history during his time on the job, he has also found himself at the center of a few controversies. The most recent came during the Sugar Bowl earlier this month, when Musburger spoke about Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in a positive tone and wished him a very successful NFL career.

Mixon, of course, was suspended for the 2014 season for punching a woman just outside the OU campus, and the video was recently released. He was also suspended for one game this season because of an incident where he was abusive toward a parking attendant.

Both Musburger and ESPN say the comments Brent made about Mixon have nothing to do with his seemingly abrupt retirement.

Musburger says he is planning to move to Las Vegas to help his family start a sports handicapping business.