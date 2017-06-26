Britt McHenry suggests ESPN laid her off for being too conservative

There are a variety of reasons ESPN has laid off dozens of employees over the past several months, the most obvious of which is a massive budget cut. Britt McHenry, however, seems to believe her termination was much more personal.

On Monday, Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage tweeted a link to a story about an ESPN executive defending the network against its reputation for being overly liberal.

A top @espn executive argued network isn't liberal because Hank Williams, Jr. sings the MNF open. Really. https://t.co/Hp5bPueoBJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 26, 2017

There have been rumblings that some former ESPN employees were let go for political reasons, whether those include pushing their personal agendas on Twitter or expressing beliefs that are not endorsed by the network. Shortly after Travis tweeted his story, McHenry suggested in a reply that she was fired for being “openly conservative.”

“I mean I’ve been openly Conservative … look how that ended up …” McHenry wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted but was captured by The Spun.

While we don’t know how things were going behind the scenes for McHenry at ESPN, we weren’t surprised to see the Twitter masses jump all over her and say she was laid off in part because of her infamous rant against a parking lot attendant that went viral.

Regardless of the reason ESPN parted ways with her, McHenry had to have known that comment wasn’t going to go over well.