Chris Berman stepping down from ESPN NFL studio role

Sundays are going to look and feel a lot different at ESPN next fall, as longtime broadcaster Chris Berman is stepping down from his current in the network’s NFL studio.

ESPN announced on Thursday that Berman will no longer be hosting ESPN’s NFL studio programming following the playoffs. He has, however, signed an extension with the network and will remain with ESPN in various other roles.

Berman, who has been the face of the NFL on ESPN for more than 30 years, will still have a role on “Monday Night Countdown” next season with what the network describes as “offering opinion and perspective on historical events in the NFL.” He will also call an MLB division series on ESPN Radio and be a part of the ESPY Awards programming.

“I’m thrilled that this ride will continue, albeit differently,” Berman said in a statement. “Today’s announcement allows me to fulfill perhaps my final professional goal — knowing that I will finish with the team I came in with.”

Berman’s replacement has not yet been named.

It’ll certainly be a lot different watching ESPN without hearing infamous Bermanisms such as “And he could-go-all-the-wayyy!!!” From the way his new role is described, it sounds like the report we heard in May about Berman’s future at ESPN was spot on.