Erin Andrews brought boyfriend Jarret Stoll to Super Bowl
Erin Andrews has been keeping her social media channels updated from the Super Bowl in Houston all week as she’s there to cover the game for FOX.
In between sharing photos about her coverage of the game, she shared a few of her in Houston with boyfriend Jarret Stoll:
Here’s one with them and Jesse Palmer:
Stoll is a former NHL player who’s now working in scouting for the Los Angeles Kings. He and Andrews have been together since 2012 but only got engaged in Dec. 2016. In a recent interview, Andrews described Stoll has the “bridezilla” for their upcoming wedding. She says he is on Pinterest picking things out and sending them to her constantly.
.@ErinAndrews dishes to @CharissaT on wedding planning: "My man is the bridezilla!" https://t.co/kI3dIRatj3 @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/2GS3vMZClX
— ExtraTV (@extratv) February 1, 2017