Erin Andrews brought boyfriend Jarret Stoll to Super Bowl

Erin Andrews has been keeping her social media channels updated from the Super Bowl in Houston all week as she’s there to cover the game for FOX.

In between sharing photos about her coverage of the game, she shared a few of her in Houston with boyfriend Jarret Stoll:

Bring your man to work day @jarretstoll28 A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Here’s one with them and Jesse Palmer:

Canadian love @jarretstoll28 @jessepalmerabc Thank you @bobridges A photo posted by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Stoll is a former NHL player who’s now working in scouting for the Los Angeles Kings. He and Andrews have been together since 2012 but only got engaged in Dec. 2016. In a recent interview, Andrews described Stoll has the “bridezilla” for their upcoming wedding. She says he is on Pinterest picking things out and sending them to her constantly.