ESPN expected to lay off more than 100 more employees after Thanksgiving

ESPN has made some shocking layoffs in recent months, and apparently there will be many more to come before the year is over.

Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated reports that the World Wide Leader is expected to lay off more than 100 more employees after Thanksgiving. Included in the latest round of cuts will be more on-air personalities, and “SportsCenter” is expected to be impacted the most.

As Deitsch notes, the layoffs really began in October 2015. Since then, ESPN has parted ways with roughly five percent of its workforce, which is a direct result of cable subscription numbers decreasing as consumers find other ways to get the content they want. One longtime on-air anchor told Deitsch that employees have been feeling “queasy” as they wait to see who might get the axe next.

ESPN has still been making big hires like NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski and popular former FOX on-air talent Katie Nolan, but many of the layoffs have been stunning.