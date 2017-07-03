Jamie Horowitz fired by Fox Sports amid sexual harassment investigation

Jamie Horowitz was shockingly fired by Fox Sports, the company announced on Monday. Now the LA Times says the firing comes as Horowitz is investigated amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Fox apparently hired a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace. They began their investigations last week. The Times says women were interviewed about Horowitz’s behavior.

Fox has seemingly made it a company-wide policy to crack down against sexual harassment allegations. Fox News chairman Roger Ailes was fired last year over allegations he faced, and Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was fired this year.

Horowitz has hired attorney Patty Glaser to defend him.

“The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling,” she said in a statement via the Hollywood Reporter. “At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or an inability to adhere to professional conduct. Jamie was hired by Fox to do a job, a job that until today he has performed an exemplary fashion. Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended.”

Horowitz was hired by Fox Sports in 2015 and embarked on a strategy to bring over the same successful strategies he employed at ESPN. He hired personalities like Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd and emphasized a debate strategy. Last week Fox Sports fired much of its writing staff as part of Horowitz’s plan to promote videos and personalities over written content.