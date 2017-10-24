Jenn Sterger calls out Sam Ponder over tweet sent during Brett Favre scandal

The loyal cult following of Barstool Sports is prepared to wage a full-fledged war against ESPN, and Jenn Sterger is providing the “Stoolies” with plenty of ammunition.

On Monday night, Sterger blasted ESPN for the network’s “hypocrisy” in abruptly ending its relationship with Barstool Sports after just one episode of “Barstool Van Talk” aired. In order to illustrate her point, Sterger recalled an incident in which she was sexually harassed by an ESPN employee when she interviewed for multiple positions. ESPN responded on Tuesday by saying none of the incidents Sterger spoke of had ever been brought to the network’s attention, but Sterger had no interest in letting it go.

It is widely believed that Sam Ponder was the driving force behind ESPN having second thoughts about getting into business with Barstool. On the eve of the “Barstool Van Talk” premiere, Ponder sent a series of tweets reminding people of misogynistic things that were said about her by Barstool bloggers years ago. As Sterger notes, Ponder sent a questionable tweet in 2010 while the NFL was investigating Sterger’s allegations of sexual harassment against Brett Favre:

Bro: What does Jen Sterger look like? Me: She has brown hair and big boobs. Dad: So does Rosie O'Donnell. #Goodpoint — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) December 29, 2010

During the NFLs investigation? Cool. https://t.co/3KfCUTtsuB — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

This is literally when I was waiting to find out whether or not anyone would be punished for harassing me at my job. It ruined my life. — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

Sterger also said ESPNW columnist Sarah Spain attacked her during the Favre investigation, though Spain apologized and said she could not recall doing that.

You attacked me at the peak of the Favre reporting saying I was out for $$ & I “looked the way I did.” Trust me that stuff I don’t forget. — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

I've certainly changed over the last few years and can't speak to everything I said years ago but I can't imagine I would say that. Ever. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 24, 2017

You did. You also unfollowed me. It was right when you were getting started with espnW. — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

Would never want to imply you're lying or not remembering right, but just doesn't seem like something I'd ever say. I'm sorry if I did. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) October 24, 2017

Apology accepted. — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy uncovered the commentary from Spain that Sterger was referring to:

But wait Sarah Spain said it doesn't sound like her to victim shame so she prob didn't do it. pic.twitter.com/vEDHuPiDv5 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 24, 2017

Sterger said Favre made sexual advances toward her when he was with the New York Jets and sent her inappropriate photos via text message. Favre ended up being fined by the NFL, and many felt he got off easy.

Earlier in the week, Portnoy dug up some regrettable tweets Ponder sent years ago, and the “Sunday NFL Countdown” host responded by admitting she was immature and a “mess of a human” at one point in her life. The tweet she sent about Sterger was within the same time period.