Jim Rome reportedly in talks to replace UFC commentator Mike Goldberg

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Wednesday that UFC 207 will be Mike Golberg’s last event as a commentator, and there are rumblings that one of the most recognizable voices in sports media could be replacing him.

According to MMA reporter Jeremy Botter, the UFC has been negotiating with Jim Rome.

I’ve been able to confirm the rumors re: Jim Rome to UFC as Goldberg replacement. It’s not done yet, but talks are ongoing. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) December 28, 2016

Rome is an incredibly polarizing figure, so his hire would draw plenty of mixed reaction. If White is looking to create a buzz with his Goldberg replacement, it’s tough to think of a more perfect candidate.

As for Goldberg, there’s no word on what he might do next. He tried his hand at NFL broadcasting a couple years back, but we all remember how that went.