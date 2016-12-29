Ad Unit
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Jim Rome reportedly in talks to replace UFC commentator Mike Goldberg

December 29, 2016
by Steve DelVecchio

UFC president Dana White confirmed on Wednesday that UFC 207 will be Mike Golberg’s last event as a commentator, and there are rumblings that one of the most recognizable voices in sports media could be replacing him.

According to MMA reporter Jeremy Botter, the UFC has been negotiating with Jim Rome.

Rome is an incredibly polarizing figure, so his hire would draw plenty of mixed reaction. If White is looking to create a buzz with his Goldberg replacement, it’s tough to think of a more perfect candidate.

As for Goldberg, there’s no word on what he might do next. He tried his hand at NFL broadcasting a couple years back, but we all remember how that went.


