Joe Buck opened up about hair plug addiction

Joe Buck has his biggest assignment of the season on Sunday — broadcasting the Super Bowl for FOX along with Troy Aikman.

Buck has a book out called “Lucky Bastard” that was published in mid-November. In an effort to publicize his book, Buck did interviews and talked about his addiction to hair plugs, which cost him some time in 2011.

Buck says he got his first hair plug treatment in 1993 at age 24 and continued to get them because of his concern with appearance. One procedure in 2011 left him with a paralyzed vocal chord. He initially told the public that the medical issue was due to a virus, but now he’s come clean.

In an interview with Howard Stern during the week, Buck talked about the hair plugs and much more. He was told he needed to lose 25 pounds and get hair plugs because nobody wants to see a bald guy on TV. He also talked about being mocked for being a fat bat boy with the Cardinals who had a huge head. His interview touched on being a bastard child of his father, which led to the title of the book.

Here’s the interview with Howard Stern: