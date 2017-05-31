Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

John Clayton sends great ponytail tweet after being laid off by ESPN

May 31, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The wide-sweeping layoffs at ESPN are still ongoing, and longtime reporter John Clayton is the latest to get a pink slip. To his credit, Clayton handled the bad news with class and some well-timed humor.

After the news broke that he will no longer be working at ESPN, Clayton thanked the network for employing him for 23 years.

Once that was out of the way, the man with one of the most legendary hairstyles in sports media history answered the most important question on our minds.

As most of you know, Clayton’s ponytail was a well-kept secret for years until it was featured on arguably the most hilarious “This is SportsCenter” commercial of all time. He knows fans love it, and we’re glad to hear The Professor is going to stay loyal to his roots. See what I did there?


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus