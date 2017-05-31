John Clayton sends great ponytail tweet after being laid off by ESPN

The wide-sweeping layoffs at ESPN are still ongoing, and longtime reporter John Clayton is the latest to get a pink slip. To his credit, Clayton handled the bad news with class and some well-timed humor.

After the news broke that he will no longer be working at ESPN, Clayton thanked the network for employing him for 23 years.

I guess you saw the news. After 23 years I won't be contributing to ESPN. Two words. Thank you. My bosses and co-workers are the best. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

I am well taken care of by ESPN. I have daily show on 710 ESPN Seattle 10 to 12 pacific. I fill in on Sirius on moving the chains. — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

Once that was out of the way, the man with one of the most legendary hairstyles in sports media history answered the most important question on our minds.

By the way I am keeping the ponytail — John Clayton (@ClaytonESPN) May 31, 2017

As most of you know, Clayton’s ponytail was a well-kept secret for years until it was featured on arguably the most hilarious “This is SportsCenter” commercial of all time. He knows fans love it, and we’re glad to hear The Professor is going to stay loyal to his roots. See what I did there?