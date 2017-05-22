Mike and Mike reportedly not speaking off air

As “Mike & Mike” heads for the end of its successful run, reports are emerging about the deteriorating relationship between the two.

SI’s Richard Deitsch spoke with multiple people close to the show who say the two ESPN hosts — Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic — are hardly speaking to each other off-air.

Various sources described things to Deitsch as a “poisonous atmosphere”, said the two virtually ignore each other, and called the two hosts great actors for showing no signs of friction on air.

Why is there so much tension between the two? Deitsch speculates that Golic may have learned of Greenberg’s potential solo show aspirations from reading about it in an SI article.

The two men have been partners on their successful radio show, which is simulcast on TV, since 2000. The show is set to run through the end of the year but could be broken up sooner. Greenberg is set to host a show on TV, while Golic will continue on radio but be paired with Trey Wingo. One of Golic’s sons showed some anger towards ESPN with these critical comments two weeks ago.