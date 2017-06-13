Mike Golberg, Mauro Ranallo sign broadcasting deals with Bellator

Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo, two longtime commentators who were pushed out of their previous gigs, have signed deals to join Bellator MMA.

In a press release on Tuesday, Bellator announced that both Goldberg and Ranallo have signed multi-event agreements and will work their first event together at Bellator NYC later this month, which is taking place at Madison Square Garden and headlined by Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva.

“Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our business and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the Bellator family,” Bellator president Scott Coker said. “In addition to June 24, we look forward to working together to make future Spike broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”

This is a smart move from Bellator. Goldberg was a well-known broadcaster with the UFC for 15 years, but he was forced out when new ownership took over the company. Joe Rogan’s longtime partner opened up about being blindsided by the UFC in an interview back in January.

Ranallo previously worked as the voice of “Smackdown Live” for the WWE since 2015 before he mutually agreed to part ways with the company earlier this year.