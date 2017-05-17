Mike Golic’s son Jake rips ESPN for breaking up successful duo

ESPN has finally broken up a long-standing and successful duo following nearly two decades together.

“Mike & Mike in the Morning” will be ending so that Mike Greenberg can work TV on his own moving forward, while Mike Golic will host a new morning radio show with Trey Wingo.

One person who is not happy about the fate of the show is Golic’s son, Jake.

Jake was extremely critical on Twitter Wednesday of ESPN’s decision to break up the show. He called ESPN “idiots” and took shots at the company’s management.

.@espn am I allowed to tweet that you guys are idiots now, or do I need to wait a year to announce that? — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

Live look at the higher ups at espn. pic.twitter.com/WchLMCTo6k — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

Love reading the tweets about how stupid ESPN is for breaking up M&M. All going as planned guys?? — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

Tell us how you really feel, Jake.

His reaction isn’t too surprising. As we saw with another famous broadcaster’s son, kids don’t take it well when things happen to their parents that they don’t like.