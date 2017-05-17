Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Mike Golic’s son Jake rips ESPN for breaking up successful duo

May 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Mike show

ESPN has finally broken up a long-standing and successful duo following nearly two decades together.

“Mike & Mike in the Morning” will be ending so that Mike Greenberg can work TV on his own moving forward, while Mike Golic will host a new morning radio show with Trey Wingo.

One person who is not happy about the fate of the show is Golic’s son, Jake.

Jake was extremely critical on Twitter Wednesday of ESPN’s decision to break up the show. He called ESPN “idiots” and took shots at the company’s management.

Tell us how you really feel, Jake.

His reaction isn’t too surprising. As we saw with another famous broadcaster’s son, kids don’t take it well when things happen to their parents that they don’t like.


