Reporter reveals inappropriate question she was asked in NFL Network interview

NFL Network is facing some extremely disturbing allegations in a sexual assault lawsuit that was filed by a former employee, and another woman who claims she was mistreated by someone at the network is now coming forward to share her story.

Lindsay McCormick, a broadcaster who has worked with NBC, CBS and ESPN, revealed on Instagram early Wednesday morning that she was asked an inappropriate question during an interview with NFL Network. McCormick said a male executive asked her if she would “get knocked up immediately” after being hired by the network.

“I’ve been quiet about this for too long,” McCormick wrote. “In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, ‘If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?’ ‘Them’ as in badass working women who deserve to have a family life as well? ‘Them’ as the women who work their tails off to be taken seriously in a man’s world? Or ‘them’ who bring you a new audience and a tremendous amount of viewership? Because while I don’t plan on ‘getting knocked up,’ I do plan on being like the rest of those brilliant women that our future daughters will one day look up to and see you can have it all. Kudos to NFL Network for eventually removing this man from his position and for the actions they’ve taken this week.”

McCormick mentioned that the man has been removed from his position, but it’s unclear when that occurred. If it happened immediately after the question McCormick was asked was brought to the attention of the higher-ups at NFL Network, it was handled properly.

NFL Network has suspended three employees — all former NFL players — who were accused of sexually harassing a former co-worker. Two other former NFL players have been suspended by ESPN because of the same lawsuit.

