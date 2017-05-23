Scott Van Pelt, Jay Mariotti get into animated Twitter beef

There is no love lost between Scott Van Pelt and his former ESPN colleague Jay Mariotti. For a little refresher on how much the two dislike each other, look no further than the heated social media exchange they had on Tuesday.

The latest spat began when Mariotti decided to call out Van Pelt for contributing to the issues ESPN is having. In Mariotti’s eyes, Van Pelt spends too much time trying to entertain millennials and be a part of “frat-house” culture. Let’s just say it was on from there.

It's a shame @espn can't bring @30For30 sensibilities to its SportsCenter messes, such as this continuing @notthefakeSVP debacle — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP Bald In Bristol loses 12 million subscribers in five years and can't stop tweeting me. He should devote energy to what's left of time slot. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP Elite hosts who don't pander to basement millennials: Costas, Burkhardt, Patrick, Everett. Scott belongs on 17th hole saying, "Well played." — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@MariottiSports can't stop tweeting at you? You troll me over and over and over & pretend I'm the one who initiates this? Grow up, Jay. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP I'm amused. I have an opinion about a weak sports host. I've provided hosts for him to emulate. I think he's next for LeBron crying face ad. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@MariottiSports the hosts who were nominated in the same category I was nominated in last year? Best studio host? That one? — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP 22 dead in Manchester. Or are you too immersed in a frat-house ratings quest to know? Have a good day. #perspective — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@MariottiSports of course it's more important, Jay. As it was last night/this am when you were trolling me for the 100th time. Pick a lane. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP Geez, now you're lying. Advice: You're too sensitive. Your show sucks. Deal with it. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@MariottiSports Your "show" is you talking to yourself because not a soul listens. Find a mirror, look into it… it's over & you know it. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 23, 2017

Then came the grand finale. Mariotti got so angry that he literally told Van Pelt he is considering suing him and ESPN, and he believes the lawsuit would end with him taking ownership of the network. You can’t make this stuff up.

@notthefakeSVP Scott, the lawyers are waiting for me to say yes based on your defamatory tweet last fall. You didn't do your homework, and ESPN is aware. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP And if I win, I might own your struggling network. Just do better TV. Thank you. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP Hello? Scott? You there? What a jackass. Journalism students: Don't tweet lies about people. Corroborate. Report. Don't read sleaze blogs. — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

@notthefakeSVP We've heard the last from old Scott. I'm not litigious — could have won blog suits 10 times — but he should know better. Bad reporter, too — Jay Mariotti (@MariottiSports) May 23, 2017

Here’s some context: Last September, Mariotti tweeted that Van Pelt is “embarrassing himself” with his on-air work at ESPN. He ended up deleting the tweet, but Van Pelt came back at him 100 times harder.

Yo, Bloggers. Apparently I'm embarrassing myself? So said a tiny little man who fancies himself relevant and hits women. We work, he rots. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 6, 2016

That is likely the “defamatory tweet” Mariotti was referring to. But rest assured, Mariotti is not going to own ESPN.

For starters, Mariotti is a public figure. It’s a lot harder to prove defamation of a public figure. Perhaps more importantly, Mariotti was arrested for domestic violence back in 2010. He ended up pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic violence in exchange for six other counts being dismissed. Pleading no contest isn’t the same as pleading guilty, but it would probably be enough to protect Van Pelt if there ever was a lawsuit.

Mariotti is known for saying idiotic things, and he is obviously desperate to stay relevant. While we don’t blame Van Pelt for firing back, he’s really just doing his unworthy adversary a favor.