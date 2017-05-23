Ad Unit
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Scott Van Pelt, Jay Mariotti get into animated Twitter beef

May 23, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

There is no love lost between Scott Van Pelt and his former ESPN colleague Jay Mariotti. For a little refresher on how much the two dislike each other, look no further than the heated social media exchange they had on Tuesday.

The latest spat began when Mariotti decided to call out Van Pelt for contributing to the issues ESPN is having. In Mariotti’s eyes, Van Pelt spends too much time trying to entertain millennials and be a part of “frat-house” culture. Let’s just say it was on from there.

Then came the grand finale. Mariotti got so angry that he literally told Van Pelt he is considering suing him and ESPN, and he believes the lawsuit would end with him taking ownership of the network. You can’t make this stuff up.

Here’s some context: Last September, Mariotti tweeted that Van Pelt is “embarrassing himself” with his on-air work at ESPN. He ended up deleting the tweet, but Van Pelt came back at him 100 times harder.

That is likely the “defamatory tweet” Mariotti was referring to. But rest assured, Mariotti is not going to own ESPN.

For starters, Mariotti is a public figure. It’s a lot harder to prove defamation of a public figure. Perhaps more importantly, Mariotti was arrested for domestic violence back in 2010. He ended up pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic violence in exchange for six other counts being dismissed. Pleading no contest isn’t the same as pleading guilty, but it would probably be enough to protect Van Pelt if there ever was a lawsuit.

Mariotti is known for saying idiotic things, and he is obviously desperate to stay relevant. While we don’t blame Van Pelt for firing back, he’s really just doing his unworthy adversary a favor.


