Alexander Gustafsson proposes in octagon after win (Video)

Alexander Gustafsson pulled off a huge win on Sunday night, and then he pulled off an even bigger boss move afterwards.

Gustafsson beat Glover Teixeira with a vicious knockout at UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden. After the win, he called his girlfriend Moa into the octagon and proposed to her.

Moa of course said yes. She recently gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter.