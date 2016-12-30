Amanda Nunes: I knew I would beat the s— out of Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes knew she was going to beat the crap out of Ronda Rousey, and she did just that.

Nunes retained the UFC women’s bantamweight championship with a devastating victory over Rousey at UFC 207 in Las Vegas on Friday night. The Brazilian fighter came out swinging and destroyed Rousey with a flurry of punches, leading referee Herb Dean to stop the fight after 48 seconds.

After her win, Nunes said that she knew she would “beat the s—” out of Rousey. She delivered on her vision.

Nunes thanked Rousey for what she has done for women’s MMA but said Rousey is done and should go make movies.

One has to wonder whether Rousey will walk away from the sport. She was already talking about retirement even when she was dominating the fight game at 12-0. Now she’s lost two fights in a row — in embarrassing fashion no less — and the mystique seems to have worn off of her.

Will she leave the octagon and go straight to Hollywood? That is a very legitimate question.

Meanwhile, Nunes is now 14-4, has won five fights in a row, and she is the class of the division.