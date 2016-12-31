Amanda Nunes explains why she taunted Ronda Rousey’s trainer

Amanda Nunes went straight over to Ronda Rousey’s corner after defeating her in 48 seconds Friday night, and had some words for Rousey’s trainer.

Nunes took a shot at Edmond Tarverdyan, essentially saying the trainer encouraging Rousey to box rather than focus on her judo and ground game have contributed to Rousey’s career downfall.

“She thinks she is a boxer. He like put this thing in her head, and make the girl believe in that,” Nunes said during the post-fight press conference, via Anton Tabuena of Bloody Elbow. “I don’t know why he did that. She had great judo. She could’ve gone more forward in this division, but he put that crazy thing about boxing (in her head), and her career started going down.

“When I went in there, I’m the real striker here. I wanted to look at him and say (that).”

Tarverdyan will definitely have his tactics questioned after Friday night, as Rousey has now lost two fights in a row. She failed to rely on the best parts of her game in both fights and instead lost in stand-up both times. Nunes is entitled to the last laugh.