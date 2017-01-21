Big John McCarthy has words with Tito Ortiz after Bellator 170 fight

Tito Ortiz defeated Chael Sonnen by submission in the first round of their fight at Bellator 170 on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. in what was his final fight.

Ortiz held onto his choke well beyond the point of Sonnen tapping out, forcing referee Big John McCarthy to pull Ortiz off Sonnen.

Tito held on to that choke way too long #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/UrRlSqShh9 — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017

After the fight, McCarthy requested a word with Ortiz. Our reporter covering the fight from the press section believes McCarthy said something to Ortiz about holding onto the choke too long.

Ordinarily you’d wonder if Ortiz would face some sort of punishment for holding the choke too long, but he says he is retiring for good.