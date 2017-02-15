Conor McGregor meets with Lorenzo Fertitta

Conor McGregor is making the most of his time in Las Vegas.

McGregor is in Vegas this week to appeal his fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for throwing a water bottle at a UFC 202 event. While there, he has trolled Floyd Mayweather, and now he has taken a meeting with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

I came up under Lorenzo Fertitta and the Fertitta regime. Nobody in the history of the fight game has come up as fast and as young as I have. I now, at 28 years of age, have my eyes firmly set on the 'highest paid fighter' and 'highest earning athlete' accolades. Understand and respect what you are witnessing here. Because not one of you can do nothing to stop it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Fertitta recently sold his stake in the UFC. He is a former NSAC commissioner and used to help out the UFC with making certain fights happen, which has some thinking he could be helping with the Mayweather fight.