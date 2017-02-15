Ad Unit
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Conor McGregor meets with Lorenzo Fertitta

February 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is making the most of his time in Las Vegas.

McGregor is in Vegas this week to appeal his fine from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for throwing a water bottle at a UFC 202 event. While there, he has trolled Floyd Mayweather, and now he has taken a meeting with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Fertitta recently sold his stake in the UFC. He is a former NSAC commissioner and used to help out the UFC with making certain fights happen, which has some thinking he could be helping with the Mayweather fight.


