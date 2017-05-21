Ad Unit
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Cris Cyborg, Angela Magana get in fight at UFC retreat

May 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

Cris Cyborg Justino

Two fighters got into a fight at the UFC Athlete Retreat on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got into an altercation, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Helwani says Cyborg punched Magana.

Chris Taylor provides more information about the fight, saying Cyborg knocked out one of Magana’s teeth.

He also says the altercation occurred outside the fighter hotel.

Taylor says Cyborg demanded respect from Magana, who replied by saying she didn’t need to give her respect. After a couple of F-bombs, Cyborg apparently threw a punch.

Magana has sent multiple tweets about Cyborg, criticizing her for her PED history, among other things. The two have a beef going back a couple years after this questionable advice from Cyborg.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus