Cris Cyborg, Angela Magana get in fight at UFC retreat

Two fighters got into a fight at the UFC Athlete Retreat on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana got into an altercation, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Helwani says Cyborg punched Magana.

Cris Cyborg & Angela Magana just got into an altercation at the retreat. Words exchanged, tempers flared and Cyborg punched Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Magana was rocked but didn't fall to the ground. It was broken up after. Cyborg has been very upset about some personal tweets from Magana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Hearing from many people there that tension is building and there's little security present. The retreat, btw, ends tonight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2017

Chris Taylor provides more information about the fight, saying Cyborg knocked out one of Magana’s teeth.

So Cris Cyborg apparently knocked out one of Magana's teeth and split her open bad. Cops involved now. Not good. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) May 21, 2017

He also says the altercation occurred outside the fighter hotel.

According to witnesses, Cyborg confronted Magana outside the fighter hotel about her various derogatory social media posts. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) May 21, 2017

Taylor says Cyborg demanded respect from Magana, who replied by saying she didn’t need to give her respect. After a couple of F-bombs, Cyborg apparently threw a punch.

Magana has sent multiple tweets about Cyborg, criticizing her for her PED history, among other things. The two have a beef going back a couple years after this questionable advice from Cyborg.